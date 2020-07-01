Stormtech Performance Apparel, a leading supplier of performance outerwear, has introduced a new range of reusable face masks suitable for decorating.

Now available in the UK and the rest of Europe, its new reusable Protective Face Covers come in three different styles, with a variety of designs and colours, all with areas suitable for decoration.

The reusable PM2.5 Performance Face Mask features eight layers of protection with a PM2.5 activated carbon filter. With elasticated ear loops, it comes in one universal fit, made of 100% cotton and machine washable. It is available in a choice of eight solid colours and four sublimated prints.

The reusable Nano-Tech Face Mask offers three layers of antibacterial protection, with a nano-technology filter. Available in navy, black or white, it has a universal fit with adjustable ear loops and is machine washable.

The reusable Performance Face Mask also has three layers with an antibacterial filter and adjustable ear loops. It is available in black, navy, titanium grey and white and is also machine washable.

They come with a black 100% cotton drawstring storage bag, measuring 14cm by 17cm, with a health and safety message. The mask storage bag, which has a large area available for decoration, is also available in two print designs.

Stormtech also supplies packs of extra PM2.5 activated carbon filters as well as light blue medical-style disposable face masks with three-layer protection and antibacterial filter, which are not customisable. They come in boxes of 50.

The new range, aimed at “civilians”, follows Stormtech’s move into supplying PPE to health workers in its native Canada.

Stormtech Performance Apparel CEO Blake Annable said: “We were able to deliver a significant boost to PPE supply in Canada, and did it in record time by mobilising our globally diverse supply chain and regional quality inspection teams. Now we are applying that knowledge to civilian protective coverings.

“Tasked with elevating performance standards, our design and development team found new technologies and lightweight fabrics that reduce thermal burden without compromising filtration values.

“Now the very best in technical apparel can be paired with the very best in protective face covers. So whether you’re commuting to work, exploring local trails, or targeting new peaks, Stormtech has a mask that will keep you protected, comfortable and performing to new levels.”

www.distributor.stormtech.eu