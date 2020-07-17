Social distancing T-shirts printed by Eldon Screen Print in Rotherham have raised £1,818 for local NHS hospitals.

Designed by the Sheffield manufacturer Gripple, the new workwear tees were created to promote social distancing in the workplace, by featuring four comical designs that put a twist on traditional Yorkshire expressions.

Initially created for the staff at Gripple, the T-shirts have since been sold on the company’s Shopify page, with all profits from the sales going to NHS charities.

“As the T-shirts’ impressive reputation has spread wildly, more than 260 have been sold – with ‘Oi! Tha’s close enough’ attracting the most interest,” explained Gripple.