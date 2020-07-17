Social distancing T-shirts printed by Eldon Screen Print in Rotherham have raised £1,818 for local NHS hospitals.
Designed by the Sheffield manufacturer Gripple, the new workwear tees were created to promote social distancing in the workplace, by featuring four comical designs that put a twist on traditional Yorkshire expressions.
Initially created for the staff at Gripple, the T-shirts have since been sold on the company’s Shopify page, with all profits from the sales going to NHS charities.
“As the T-shirts’ impressive reputation has spread wildly, more than 260 have been sold – with ‘Oi! Tha’s close enough’ attracting the most interest,” explained Gripple.
Eldon Screen Print printed the company’s designs onto the Gildan Softstyle T-shirt (GD01) with Thanet Coatings’ Premium Cotton White plastisol ink, using a Hopkins four-stage carousel with flash curer and a Little Buddy conveyor dryer.
“Gripple staff at our five sites in Sheffield, and one in Rotherham, were given the T-shirts free of charge. They were well received, bringing broad smiles to many faces!”
The T-shirts can be purchased here.
