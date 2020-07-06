Sign & Digital UK (SDUK) has announced the first event of its online series will take place on 14 July 2020.

Hosted from 9.30-10.30am on the online events platform Hopin, the event will involve Eurobond technical manager Kevin Henry looking at how to avoid application and adhesive failures in signs.

This will include: choosing the right type of adhesive chemistry; adhesive choices for rigid and flexible materials; the impact of environmental factors on adhesive choice; understanding loads or forces on the bond line; best practice surface preparation; how to avoid contamination issues; adhesives commonly used in the sign industry and their pros and cons; and temporary versus permanent installation e.g. sneeze guards and Covid-19 signage.

The event will also include demonstrations of best-practice use of adhesives and adhesive tapes, as well as an opportunity for participants to ask questions and discuss methods.

Jenny Matthew, event director of SDUK, commented: “We’re delighted to offer the industry an online learning and networking opportunity, and a place to do business. At SDUK our objective is to support business and to be a platform for learning and inspiration to help our community grow their businesses, diversify their offering and put them at the top of their game.

“As we count down to the live event in March 2021, this online event series is the bridge keeping the industry connected, inspired and doing business.”

For more information and to register for free, visit: www.signuk.com/sign–digital-online.

