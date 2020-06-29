The organisers of the annual Sign & Digital UK show have announced a new online event series offering industry insights, networking opportunities and demos from leading suppliers.

Sign & Digital Online is to run in July, providing content in line with the annual sign-making, display solutions and digital printing show and put together in response to demand from its core audience.

It follows the decision not to go ahead with this year’s Sign & Digital UK in April this year due to the coronavirus lockdown and hold the next show in 2021 from 2 to 4 March at NEC Birmingham.

Participants in the online event series will be able to hear and see content, insights, interviews and opinions from industry leaders, experience virtual networking opportunities and see the latest demos from leading suppliers.

The show is one of the key industry showcases for the latest equipment and processes for digital printing, including garment decoration.

More details about dates, times and content are still to be announced.

www.signuk.com