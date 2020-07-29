Ricoh has announced the next session in its ‘Anything in Print’ webinar series will focus on the potential of the wide-format print sector.

Taking place at 3.30pm on 4 August 2020, the webinar will look at the benefits of adding large-format print to a business’s printing arsenal.

Simon Isaacs, national sales director CIP at Ricoh UK, and Yucel Salih, large-format specialist at Ricoh Europe, will host the webinar, with input from a variety of guest speakers. This includes: Marc Burnett, managing director at FORMAT and owner of the Large Format Review; Shaun Holdom, global product marketing at Drytac; Terry Mills, operations director at Gilmex International; and Scott McCabe, director at Appeal Media.

Part of the IPIA’s #punchbackprint conference schedule, the webinar will cover:

How to take advantage of the growing demand for large format print

The role of large format print in critical communications such as signage

How important it is to use the right graphics media for each unique job

How to develop the business case for large format print

How organisations are integrating large format into existing print operations

“In this webinar we’ve lined up a panel of experts to provide the insight you need to ensure your organisation understands and can capitalise on the opportunities large format print presents,” explained Simon.

“In turn, unpicking the process of integrating large-format print into your operations to bring enhanced benefits and increased revenue.”

Register for the webinar here.

www.ricoh.co.uk