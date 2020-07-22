Polyprint has announced the launch of its new pre-treatment machine for direct-to-garment printing.

The PreTreater Pro has a 41x60cm true spray area with four nozzles, and a 7” colour touch screen with intuitive messages and a notification system to help avoid user errors.

It also features a precise spray area selection with linear (min. 10x1cm) and grid (min. 15x10cm) edit modes, to help users only spray the desired area and save on liquids, said the company.

George Benglopoulos, CEO of Polyprint, commented: “Pretreater Pro is simple to use and has been created after careful consideration of customer needs. It’s designed to offer consistent pre-treatment every time, on every T-shirt.”