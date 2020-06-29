World Textile Information Network (WTiN) has released details of its online trade show for the textile and apparel industry.

The Innovate Textile & Apparel Virtual Trade Show is due to be held from 15 to 30 October 2020 as an alternative to the many industry events and exhibitions that have been cancelled this year.

It will provide a platform for manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of technology and materials to showcase their products. It will be divided into a Technology Hall, including exhibitors specialising in printing, embroidery and knitting, and a Materials Hall featuring fabrics, textiles and fibres as well as PPE.

Each exhibitor will have a three-dimensionally rendered booth, with three levels of “stand”: Standard, Premium and Ultra. They will be interactive hotspots for viewing exhibitors’ media and content, featuring opportunities to chat, look at brochures and share details.

The virtual platform will enable “visitors” to arrange video meetings with exhibitors and use a “Virtual Show Bag” to collect, save and quickly access exhibitor collateral.

The show’s seminar programme will feature a series of 15- to 30-minute video presentations by exhibitors which will be available to stream at any time.

The round tables will be a series of live video conference discussions, chaired by WTiN, bringing together industry leaders to debate topics important to the textile and apparel value chain.

The show will host a number of virtual conferences from leading industry organisations including the Innovate Textile & Apparel Virtual Conference III.

It will also provide a platform for academic institutions to share their latest research.

Visitors can register now to take part at vts.wtin.com/visitors by creating their own personal profile including name, company, job function, email and other useful data. Only qualified industry visitors will be allowed to “visit” the virtual trade show.

WTiN is an information provider, delivering intelligence and insight into the global textile manufacturing industry.

www.vts.wtin.com