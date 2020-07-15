Managing director of PenCarrie, Tony Lock, has embarked on a charity fundraising cycle ride from John O’Groats to Land’s End in aid of the Stroke Association, Cancer Research UK and the MS Society.

“After several cycling events were postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tony decided to take advantage of the light July evenings and embark on this adventure as a personal challenge as well as raising funds for a great cause,” explained PenCarrie.

Tony started his journey on Friday 10 July at John O’Groats in Scotland, and will cycle over 1,000 miles in 16 days to finish in Land’s End in Cornwall, including a pitstop to the PenCarrie HQ in Devon on Wednesday 22 July.

To donate and track Tony’s progress, visit his fundraising page at: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/TonyLock2

www.pencarrie.com