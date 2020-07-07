Ricoh Europe has announced the launch of its Ricoh Business Booster providing information, support and advice on what the next steps could be in a post Covid-19 marketplace.

Free to clients that operate a Ricoh production printing press, the Ricoh Business Booster offers print businesses dedicated Covid-19 related articles, insights and instructions, as well as downloadable social distancing signage artwork.

It also features across the board business and product development support, case studies, videos, webinars, designs and templates.

Erwin Busselot, business innovations and solutions director, commercial and industrial printing group at Ricoh Europe, said: “The Ricoh Business Booster programme represents one of a number of key initiatives Ricoh is investing in to help our clients.

“Our ambition is to not only provide them with practical tools and resources, but also to create a strong community, sharing ideas and approaches to support the good of the print industry.

“Operations are identifying what their new normal is in response to numerous unprecedented pressures and continuing challenges.

“Ricoh Business Booster is designed to help them draw on any number of the featured topics so they can be flexible in their response and adapt accordingly. Being able to confidently reshape their approach will drive successful growth.”

www.ricoh-europe.com

www.ricohbusinessbooster.com