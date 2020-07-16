MyWorkwear has announced the launch of the FactoryNOW platform.

The Midlands-based workwear provider is a founding member of the new initiative, which has been introduced to help the British manufacturing sector during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

Co-developed by media organisations MTD and Jefferson, FactoryNOW is designed to help UK manufacturers to raise their profiles, boost sales, engage with both potential customers and suppliers, facilitate collaboration, recruit talent, launch new products and create their own bespoke communities.

James Worthington, managing director of MyWorkwear, said: “We are incredibly proud to be a founder member of FactoryNOW. In these unprecedented times for the UK, it is essential that we all pull together.

“As a passionate advocate for UK manufacturing and engineering, I knew FactoryNOW was important for our future. Businesses have lost numerous opportunities to engage with customers due to the pandemic, but FactoryNOW will allow the industry to continue to drive new business through the new avenues it provides.”

www.myworkwear.co.uk

www.mtdmfg.com/factorynow/