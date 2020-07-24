M&R has announced the launch of its new Cobra automatic screen printing press.

The Cobra offers production speeds of up to 80 dozen per hour, and has a newly designed, robust, flat indexing system for super-fast printing and extremely quiet operation, explains M&R.

“The new spider arm design features pneumatic-locking, Quick-Flip front frame holders, allowing for rapid screen loading and unloading, tool-free pallet locks for quick pallet changes, and is Tri-Loc and Tri-Sync compatible, reducing setup time and maximising run times and productivity.”

The Cobra’s pallet and screen adjustment controls include a new slimline pallet-levelling adjustment system, upgraded precision front and rear micro adjustments, simple front and rear on-head/off contact controls and independent squeegee pressure gauges on every printhead.

The HMI interface on the Cobra also features a new Heads Idle Mode and an updated Revolver Print Program.

“Its Maintenance Minder System alerts operators when scheduled maintenance is due, allows for saved printing recipes, and integrates with additional M&R press equipment, such as flashes and select models of the DS-4000,” added M&R.

“The new high-resolution touch screen interface and built-in tutorial screens give quick onscreen access to multi-language setup guides, operating instructions, and enhanced icon graphics.”

The Cobra is available in two models: the Cobra 1618 and the Cobra 2020.

The Cobra 1618 is available in 10-station/eight-colour, 12-station/10-colour and 14-station/12-colour configurations.

The Cobra 2020 offers the same configuration options as the Cobra 1618, but adds 16-station/14-colour capability; the Cobra 2020 14-station and 16-station models both offer seamless integration and compatibility with M&R’s Digital Squeegee DS-4000.

CEO of M&R printing equipment, Danny Sweem, commented: “In a year that has been particularly difficult for screen printers globally, we are excited to be in the position to inject a little good news and optimism into our industry, and to let the world know that even during the toughest of times, M&R does not stop innovating or thinking about how we can make life easier for our customers.”

www.mrprint.com