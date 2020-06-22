Mimaki Europe is to host a three-part online event to support customers looking for inspiration and advice on how to maintain or revive business after the Covid-19 crisis.

The virtual Mimaki Live Series will feature a three-day programme for three market-focused events, starting with Sign Graphics on 30 June. This will be followed by Textiles on 14 July and Industrial Printing on 27 August.

Each event will provide a platform for Mimaki representatives, customers and suppliers to discuss the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on their business and on the wider industry as well as share their experiences, challenges and success stories.

The events are set to feature engaging panel discussions, opinion polls, live chats and Q&As, all designed to prompt important, topical discussions and share information and advice across the print community.

Mimaki Europe, a leading manufacturer of wide-format inkjet printers and cutting machines, aims to build on the success of its Virtual Print Festival in March and April this year.

Danna Drion, senior marketing manager at Mimaki Europe, said: “Covid-19 is undoubtedly having a negative impact on many businesses but lots of our customers and industry peers have been able to find ways to remain in business and even support their local communities during this challenging time. Their stories are incredibly inspiring.

“Our goal is to demonstrate how creative and resourceful businesses across the print industry have been in the face of a global crisis. Through these stories and the wider event programmes, we hope to play our part in helping to re-energise this incredibly tenacious and resilient industry and support printers as they navigate a new business landscape.

“This unprecedented time has changed the way we do business, possibly for the long term. One of the most important things we need to do now is to find new ways to connect and communicate as an industry.

“Virtual events, such as the Mimaki Live Series, provide an opportunity to do that and we’re looking forward to being able to, once again, engage with our entire customer and partner network and initiate some crucial discussions about how the industry moves forward from here.”

To register for the Mimaki Live event series, visit www.mimakieurope.com/mimaki-live-event.

