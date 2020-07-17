Decorated apparel industry business coach Marshall Atkinson has announced the launch of a new industry podcast in collaboration with S&S Activewear.

The ‘Success Stories with Marshall Atkinson’ podcast will launch on 22 July, and has been developed to help businesses succeed, explains Marshall.

“The podcast will take promo distributors and apparel decorators on a deep dive into the minds of the industry’s most successful people — what are their viewpoints? What makes them tick? Where does their success originate? What are they doing to help their business stand out?”

James Andres, content manager at S&S Activewear, commented: “We’re really excited to work with Marshall on producing something that will help inspire distributors and decorators, while also giving them access to advice that’ll put them on the road to success, especially during the tough times many businesses are facing today.”

Each episode of the podcast will air on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.

The first episode on the 22 July will feature promotional marketing experts Danny Rosin and Robert Fiveash with Brand Fuel, and will focus on what they are doing to build back sales following the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

The second episode on 12 August will feature expert marketer and StoryBrand-certified coach Shelby Craig with Rocket Shirts, and will focus on online sales and marketing for websites, as well as Facebook conversions.

Listeners can subscribe to the podcast at: ​https://atkinson.fyi/successstories​

www.atkinsontshirt.com