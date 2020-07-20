Jemima Somerfield, the 11-year-old daughter of Mark Somerfield, sales director of Direct Textiles & Bags, has raised £10,000 for the Adult Intensive Care Unit Trust Fund at Nottingham Hospitals.

Printed by Direct Textiles & Bags, the ‘Clap for the NHS’ T-shirt was initially designed by Jemima to help raise money for Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday walk for the NHS, but when he closed his fundraising page she decided to donate the money instead to the intensive care unit at Nottingham Hospitals where her mother Anna used to work as a nurse and volunteered at during the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result of her fundraising efforts, Jemima has been nominated for the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in The Good Morning Britain Young Fundraiser category. The winners will be announced in the autumn.