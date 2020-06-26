Fruit of the Loom is now supplying reusable, washable cotton face masks that are suitable for printing.

The masks, designed to perfectly cover the nose and mouth, are made of a soft three-layered 100% cotton material and weigh between 140g and 145g.

They are one-size-fits-all and available in black or white, with rubber bands on both the sides for a comfortable fit. An anti-microbial layer helps to block bacteria and also avoid odours.

The masks have been tested for penetration and permeability to ensure unhindered breathing. They are reusable and machine-washable at 60C.

According to Fruit of the Loom, the mask are made of a cotton material with “a perfect surface for optimal printing results”. The printable area is 12cm to 13 cm wide and 8cm to 9cm high. The masks themselves are 17.5cm by 12.5cm.

The masks come in packs of five in a plastic pouch, with 100 pouches in each box which measures 48cm by 37cm x 30cm.

www.fruitoftheloom.eu