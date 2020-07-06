Fespa has cancelled its Global Print Expo due to take place in Madrid in October because of the coronavirus and is instead looking ahead to holding it in Amsterdam next year.

The event, which is Europe’s largest speciality and wide-format print exhibition, will be held at the RAI Exhibition Centre in Amsterdam from 9 to 12 March 2021, co-located with European Sign Expo and Sportswear Pro.

This in turn means that the Fespa Global Print Expo due to be held in Munich in May has now been cancelled, although Fespa pledged that the event would return to the German city in 2022.

Fespa CEO Neil Felton said: “In March 2020 we took the decision to delay Fespa Global Print Expo by six months in the face of the advancing pandemic and its implications for our exhibitors and visitors. Since then the development of Covid-19 has been dynamic and unpredictable.

“While many regions are now gradually emerging from lockdown, at this point in time we cannot be confident that we could match exhibitor and visitor expectations of a Fespa event if we were to go ahead in October this year.

“Early March 2021 offers the strongest alternative, giving our exhibitors and visitors time to recover and ourselves time to prepare fully for any new operational requirements.

“Feedback from the market indicates that, having faced the considerable commercial challenges of 2020, our community will welcome Fespa Global Print Expo in March 2021 as an important platform for business recovery and forward progress early next year.”

Fespa, the global federation of associations for the screen printing, digital printing and textile printing community, has held successful exhibitions in Amsterdam in 2006, 2009 and 2016.

www.fespa.com