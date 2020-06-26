James & Nicholson has revealed more products in its new workwear collection, Solid Style, focused on a reduced, one-coloured design.
The company, which manufactures high-quality corporate and functional clothing, intends the latest collection to have a “clean” and modern look, doing without playful accessories and bright colours.
Responding to demand for customisation, products in the new collection have even more space for logos and messages, with a line-up of matching colours to correspond to customers’ corporate identities.
Announced earlier this year, the workwear includes trousers, vests, various jackets, new tops and, for the first time, a professional Work Overall (JN887) with a reinforced knee area. The overalls are made of sturdy, hard-wearing mixed fabrics and a tear-proof triple-stitched seam to provide durability, with reflective elements on pockets, shoulders, at the back and on the trousers for high visibility.
The overalls also feature several pockets and back pockets for tools, rulers and mobile phones. They are available in four colours, washable at 60C and suitable for tumble-drying.
The new workwear polo shirts and T-shirts (JN891/JN892, JN1807/JN1808, JN889/JN890) have contrasting piping, made of combed, ring-spun organic cotton, and are made to be durable and especially easy-care.
They have been designed to fit perfectly in all sizes from XS to 6XL with every movement. For even more elasticity, the Organic Stretch-T Work (JN1801/JN1802) is made of extremely soft elastic single jersey with a round neck. These are also available as Organic Stretch-Longsleeve (JN1803/JN1804) for cold work days, making it ideal as a base layer.
The Solid Style workwear is said to be suitable for crafts people indoors and outdoors as well as for engineers and laboratory staff. The new Work Coat (JN888) is a professional work coat with a “clean” look made of high-quality mixed fabrics. It has two side pockets and a breast pocket with a pen holder. To avoid damage to items being handled, all the buttons and zips are concealed.
The new jackets, mainly for cold autumn and winter days, have been created to be individually combinable for mix and match. The new Workwear Sweat Jacket (JN893/JN894) with stand-up collar and contrasting piping is made of an easy-care cotton/polyester mix and equipped with ribbed bands with elasthane on the sleeves and waistband.
The Knitted Workwear Fleece Jacket (JN897/JN898) has a fluffy inside to be warm in the cold season.
The Doubleface Work Jacket (JN1809/JN1810) is very soft, with a two-ply fabric – cotton single jersey on the outside, fleece on the inside – and kangaroo pockets with concealed YKK zips and a reflective front zip.
For those who need something a little more compact, the durable Workwear Softshell Light Jacket (JN882) and Workwear Softshell Jacket (JN884) are wind- and water-repellent, breathable and permeable to water vapour.
The full-length concealed YKK zip with a storm-flap and chin-cup is weatherproof and offers protection against potential dangers. These two styles are also available as softshell vests (JN881, JN883).
The Workwear Softshell Padded Jacket (JN886) is described as “the warmest and at the same time most durable jacket”, designed to be “light and soft but at the same time flexible and durable”. It is also available as a vest (JN885).
For trousers, the Workwear Cargo Pants (JN877) are casual cargo pants that can be worn both at work and for leisure. They feature Bionic-Finish Eco which provides protection against water and dirt.
The new Workwear Pants (JN878) have a knee area reinforced by Cordura fabric and feature several tool pockets and reflective elements.
The Workwear Bermudas (JN880) are functional work shorts. Other functional overalls include the workwear trousers with bib (JN879).
The Solid Style collection also features headwear and accessories brand Myrtle Beach. The 6 Panel Workwear Cap Solid (MB6234) is made of recycled polyester with reflective elements and is available in various colours.
The 6 Panel Workwear Cap Color (MB6235) aims to be fashionable but, with its padded sweatband, it is also functional. Integrated ventilation holes on the front panels provide ventilation even for sweaty activities.
A suitable cap for the winter months is the Reflective Beanie (MB7141), a classic knitted cap with a reflective stripe on the brim for better visibility.
The launch of Solid Style follows James & Nicholson’s first collection, Strong Style, which had an emphasis on durable and hard-wearing fabrics, mainly for the building trade, and then Colour Style which focused on more flexibility, a variety of colours and scratch protection.