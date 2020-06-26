Cadlink Technology and Custom Gateway have joined forces to introduce automated cloud-based RIP (raster image processing) integrated within a complete e-commerce-based digital print ordering and fulfilment service.

It is specifically designed for use by Custom Gateway, which supports customisation of products such as clothing, and is described as providing “significant benefits” over the use of locally installed and maintained software solutions.

Gateway RIP enables rapid, scalable deployment of a complete colour management, production workflow solution for digital print companies offering wide-format, print/cut and speciality personalisation and customisation print services.

The cloud-based approach is said to provide a completely automated print workflow solution that requires little to no ongoing management and maintenance overhead once deployed.

Custom Gateway’s key message is that Gateway RIP “boosts your printer’s speed and efficiency”.

The growth of print on demand and personalisation has led to development of a full cloud-based product and order management solution by Custom Gateway, which Gateway RIP now complements.

With the addition of Gateway RIP, Custom Gateway’s cloud-based solutions now go further to provide an end-to-end service that is accessible from any computer anywhere in the world.

Cadlink Technology Corporation specialises in developing application-specific software solutions for digital printing, sign making, engraving and CNC machining and provides custom software development services for manufacturers and turn-key solution providers.

Custom Gateway offers cloud-based product and order management systems for managing every stage of the dropship products workflow, aiming to make it easy for companies to source, create, manage, sell and fulfil personalised and print-on-demand products.

