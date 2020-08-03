Brother has announced the launch of its latest direct-to-garment printer.

The new GTXpro offers a compact, industrial design and size suitable for a variety of production environments.

Using OekoTex Passport and GOTS 5.0-certified Innobella textile inks, the DTG machine enables printing on a variety of fabrics, such as cotton, silk and polyester, and can be used on a range of textiles, including caps and shoes.

The GTXpro features newly developed white print-head technology with inside ink circulation, which is designed to ensure that less white ink is used for cleaning.

The new design of the white print-head allows the use of more nozzles compared to previous models, which enables up to 10% faster printing with special ‘fast mode’ print settings, explains Brother.

It also features an additional print height sensor, which uses “new sensor technology to detect if the platen is too low, in order to reduce ink mist and ensure print quality”. A print reservation function is also included, as well as reduced automatic cleaning processes, for increased productivity.

Users can be provided with installation and training on the GTXpro from authorised Brother DTG technicians, and all additional GTX products, such as the various printing platens, can also be used for the new machine.

The GTXpro is available from 3 August 2020.

www.brothergtxpro.com