The death of George Floyd while being arrested in the United States sparked a wave of Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality that rapidly spread around the globe. The protests have prompted numerous new T-shirt designs, many of which have been sold to raise money for different charities supporting racial equality, including this one from UGD Apparel in the UK.

Owner Richard Stanislaus explains: “I felt like I needed to do something regarding the Black Lives Matter campaign and the best way I could think of was to use the UGD Apparel brand as a platform. I recruited one of my old friends to hand-draw a design and redraw our logo.” The goal was to spread the message and also to raise money – all profits from the T-shirt are going to The Black Curriculum, a social enterprise that aims to facilitate social change through the teaching of black history.

The T-shirts were printed at Prints and Promotions in Birmingham by the company’s head printer, David Springer. “We used our M&R Automatic Diamondback Series to print this and the ink we used was Amex white,” says company director Rakesh Bansal. “We used a range of garments, including Gildan Softstyle short-sleeve T-shirts, Skinnifit [SF Clothing] vests and Just Ts by AWDis long-sleeve T-shirts.”

www.instagram.com/printandpromotions

www.instagram.com/ugdapparel