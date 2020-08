Westford Mill

Westford Mill is a leader in sustainable imprintable accessories and its W150 Organic Cotton Mesh Bag and W265 Organic Premium Cotton Maxi Tote are the perfect carrying solutions for today’s shopper. With many people now choosing to support local grocers and other businesses, these sustainable products, both of which use GOTS certified 100% organic cotton fabric and designed for carrying over the shoulder or in the hand, are entirely in tune with prevailing consumer sentiments.

The W150, in a choice of six contemporary colours, offers an on-trend eco-alternative to the standard reusable bag design. Its open, mesh construction immediately marks it out from the socially-distanced crowd, while its cotton top panel is made for decoration.

The W265’s premium fabric (200gsm) enhances its durability and offers a superior surface for high quality decoration. Its large (18-litre) capacity and choice of nine colours support its practical and premium image.

Back indoors, the W362 Faitrade Cotton Junior Craft Apron and W364 Fairtrade Cotton Adult Craft Apron lend themselves to a host of indoor activities – from cooking in the kitchen to getting messy with paint and glue in crafts sessions. The full bib designs in natural colourway are made from 100% cotton drill Fairtrade cotton (290gsm) and are finished with cotton herringbone waist ties. The adult style also features a deep front pocket. Their cotton fabric and large decoration area offer an ideal opportunity for both personalisation and volume branding.

The brand’s W350 Fairtrade Cotton Canvas Cushion Cover in 100% washed cotton canvas (305gsm; Fairtrade certified) offers equally good decoration potential for the home décor sector. Available in natural colourway and three sizes, it makes an ideal personalised gift and is tailor-made for online print-on-demand set-ups.