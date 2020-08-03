Sustainable outdoor accessories, and products for indoor activities and organisation in the home, are in demand, and Beechfield, BagBase and Westford Mill have the perfect solutions
As we take our first steps into the ‘new normal’, new trends are emerging. Lockdown has focused consumers’ attention on fitness, well-being and the appeal of the outdoors, along with an increased desire to embrace environmentally-kind products and a more sustainable future. The time spent inside has spurred people to reorganise their homes and investigate or rediscover indoor hobbies and activities – from baking and cooking to arts and crafts.
Decorated products suppliers have an opportunity to tap into these new preferences through customised and personalised products that reflect the emerging trends.
Beechfield
Beechfield’s comprehensive headwear collection is ahead of the game, here, with two cap styles that perfectly mirror customers’ current requirements.
The B60 Organic Cotton Trucker and B70 Recycled Pro-Style Cap are six-panel designs with structured front panels and pre-curved peak, featuring TearAway labelling for easy rebranding.
The B60 features is finished with rear mesh panels and a snapback size adjuster, however its key selling point is its 100% organic cotton front panel and peak. A five-strong colour palette of natural hues reinforces the product’s environmentally-sensitive credentials.
Beechfield describes the B70 as having been designed “for those who want to enjoy the outdoors without harming it”. The cap is made from 100% recycled polyester making it the ideal choice for the environmentally-conscious outdoor sports and activities enthusiast, as well as for everyday wear. It comes in four core colours and is finished with stitched ventilation holes for greater comfort during exertion and a classy self-fabric strap with tri-glide buckle.
Westford Mill
Westford Mill is a leader in sustainable imprintable accessories and its W150 Organic Cotton Mesh Bag and W265 Organic Premium Cotton Maxi Tote are the perfect carrying solutions for today’s shopper. With many people now choosing to support local grocers and other businesses, these sustainable products, both of which use GOTS certified 100% organic cotton fabric and designed for carrying over the shoulder or in the hand, are entirely in tune with prevailing consumer sentiments.
The W150, in a choice of six contemporary colours, offers an on-trend eco-alternative to the standard reusable bag design. Its open, mesh construction immediately marks it out from the socially-distanced crowd, while its cotton top panel is made for decoration.
The W265’s premium fabric (200gsm) enhances its durability and offers a superior surface for high quality decoration. Its large (18-litre) capacity and choice of nine colours support its practical and premium image.
Back indoors, the W362 Faitrade Cotton Junior Craft Apron and W364 Fairtrade Cotton Adult Craft Apron lend themselves to a host of indoor activities – from cooking in the kitchen to getting messy with paint and glue in crafts sessions. The full bib designs in natural colourway are made from 100% cotton drill Fairtrade cotton (290gsm) and are finished with cotton herringbone waist ties. The adult style also features a deep front pocket. Their cotton fabric and large decoration area offer an ideal opportunity for both personalisation and volume branding.
The brand’s W350 Fairtrade Cotton Canvas Cushion Cover in 100% washed cotton canvas (305gsm; Fairtrade certified) offers equally good decoration potential for the home décor sector. Available in natural colourway and three sizes, it makes an ideal personalised gift and is tailor-made for online print-on-demand set-ups.
BagBase
BagBase’s BG728 Felt Trug is another on-trend home décor product that answers to demands for tasteful, practical choices that minimise clutter in the home. The multipurpose design – it’s equally suitable for organising toys, laundry, towels and any number of other uses – comes in two sizes (small and medium) and a choice of two melange colourways. Its European-influenced styling cues and Saffiano fine grain polyester felt fabric give it a softer, contemporary fashion feel that commands both wide appeal and a high perceived value at present.